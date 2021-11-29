Emerging brand pop-up to open on Oxford Street

As part of Westminster City Council’s ongoing pop-up strategy, the organisation has announced the opening of a new store, The Collect, focused on inclusive and sustainable fashion.

Open until January 24, the new store is to be the “biggest and boldest pop-up yet”, following the opening of 13 properties located in the area linked to the scheme established to increase retail foot traffic.

The Collect, settled between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus tube stations, showcases eight emerging brands selected due to their part in inspiring change within the industry. Amid the assortment, label’s represent gender-fluid fashion, social justice, mindful production and the use of innovative materials. Each display a “passion for sustainability” and challenge conventional standards laid out by fashion.

Bleaq is one of the brands included in the line-up, consisting of a community of designers who use their work as a platform for social and environmental action. Depop seller Archive Six is also present, specialising in second-hand and rare vintage finds.

Additionally, artist Carson Parkin-Fairley designed an immersive art installation at the store’s entrance, utilising vibrant colours to try and encourage visitors to take pictures.

The cohort of pop-ups, launched in partnership with New West End Company and James Andrew International, aim to increase footfall in the area and diversify its retail offering, following a two-third decrease in traffic after the pandemic hit. Launched in May, the pop-up programme makes use of vacant retail spaces for small scale businesses, homegrown start-ups and emerging creative talent to showcase in the area.

According to a release, the West End has now seen a 20 percent footfall increase since September, while it reported November 12 as busier than pre-covid for its Christmas lights switch-on.