Esprit rolls out new digital platform to Europe

Esprit is rolling out its revamped e-commerce platform to Europe after its successful launch in the UK in January.

The new platform, which the retailer has invested around 40 million euros in, offers “a more inspiring way to connect with customers” and will be made available in Austria in the spring or early summer, then Germany in the summer, followed by the remaining countries next year.

Esprit said it is harnessing artificial intelligence technology to deliver more personalised communication to its customers, such as style suggestions and the possibility to filter functionalities like sustainable materials, style and fit.

The revamp has been made in partnership with customer relationship management firm Salesforce.

Leif Erichson, chief digital and operations officer at Esprit, said in a statement: “Part of our digital strategy is to build a site that continues to grow and delight our customers with our brand stories, and great product expression. The cooperation with Salesforce fits perfectly into this approach.”