Ethical brand Skunkfunk expands presence to Manchester

Spanish brand Skunkfunk is moving to Manchester, as ethical fashion continues to flourish in the UK. The brand is set to show its Spring/Summer 2018 collection in Love Brands Manchester showroom, marking the brands debut in the north of Britain.

The only GOTS certified fashion brand in Spain, Skunkfunk offers contemporary womenswear. The ethical fashion brand’s SS18 collection titled ‘Ama, Women of the Sea’ comprises 3 lines; Legacy, Casual and Boutique and was produced using 92 percent environmentally preferred raw materials.

Although Skunkfunk has been represented by Love Brands, for the last eight years, it is the first time the brand will show at the agency's Manchester showroom. Customers will be able to purchase the clothing and learn about the brand for the first time in England.

Instead of promoting the brand in London, the agency is ‘conscious that a London-centric approach would exclude vital business opportunities’. In addition, the brand believes that establishing a presence in Manchester will help drive the expansion of the ethical fashion market further in the North.

Michael Shalders, co-owner of Love Brands says: “The fashion industry is fiercely competitive right now and we work hard to explore each and every avenue of opportunity. With this scope, remit and local knowledge, we feel confident that we can reach parts of the UK which other business have yet to explore and to deliver the level customer support which our clients have come to expect.”

Skunkfunk was founded in the mid 90’s by Mikel Feijoo Elzo and has remained committed to sustainability since, offering collections that are in line with the latest trends.

Photo courtesy of Love Brands