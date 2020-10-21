Etsy expands flexible payment option with Klarna

Global marketplace Etsy has partnered with Klarna so that US shoppers can use the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ solution for purchases between 50 and 10,000 dollars.

Etsy aims to roll out Klarna’s flexible payment option in other core markets in 2021, enabled by payment platform, Adyen.

Kruti Patel Goyal, Etsy’s chief product officer, said in a statement: “Klarna will enable shoppers to buy on Etsy with greater financial control and convenience, without additional fees for sellers. We believe this flexible solution will be particularly valuable during the peak holiday shopping period when many shoppers are buying special items for their loved ones.”

Etsy hosts more than three million entrepreneurs and will be joining Klarna’s 200,000 merchants including brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, AliExpress, Asos, Expedia Group, H&M, Ikea, Nike, Peloton and Samsung.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Etsy to make it even easier for their vibrant buyer community to get the items they love. Not only does this relationship bring new flexible payment options to shoppers globally, we’re proud to work with Etsy, a platform that supports small businesses around the world,” commented Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO at Klarna.