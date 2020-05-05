Express announces plans to re-open U.S. stores

Express said that it plans to open approximately 300 of its stores before May 25, in accordance with the latest state and federal guidelines and adhering to new health and safety measures.

The U.S. fashion retailer has already re-opened a few stores in Georgia and South Carolina last week, and will continue to take a phased approach as it re-opens stores across the country. It is considering mall traffic, consumer demand and staffing as it paces out its re-openings.

The company said it will take health and safety measures in its stores. This includes training store associates on new protocols, contact-free customer service and payment options, curbside pickup at select stores in Ohio and Illinois with a plan to expand to more stores based on consumer response and enhanced BOPIS offering in all stores. In addition to this, Express said it will clean and sanitize all stores thoroughly and frequently.

"This is a very fluid situation, and we will continue to operate in an agile and adaptive manner. The health and safety of our associates and customers is our priority as we reopen our stores," Tim Baxter, chief executive officer of Express, said in a statement. "We know that it will take time before consumer confidence and shopping activity reach pre-pandemic levels, but I am confident that the actions we have taken."