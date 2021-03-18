Fabletics announces retail store expansion

American subscription sportswear retailer Fabletics has announced it will expand its brick-and-mortar operation in 2021 with 24 new store locations across the US.

The company said its new locations would be equipped with OmniShop technology that seamlessly links online and offline activity for members so associates can better understand customer preferences.

Select stores will offer touch screens dubbed the ‘Legging Finder’ where customers can answer a simple quiz to learn which legging styles best suit their needs and preferences.

Store openings will feature connected fitness boutiques and pop-ups as part of the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Hydrow, an immersive at-home rowing machine. Trained sales associates will offer in-store demos and workout tips and tricks.

The company’s retail expansion strategy will bring its total brick-and-mortar presence in the US to 74 locations by the end of 2021.

“Our members have missed the in-store experience, and we’ve found they are eager to return. Personalized experiences that make in-store worth the visit are more important than ever, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to new communities this year,” stated Adam Goldenberg, CEO, and co-founder of Fabletics, in a press release.