Fabletics to expand with 12 new stores

Athleisure apparel company Fabletics is planning to expand starting this new year. In 2017, the activewear brand plans to open 12 new retail locations.
The e-commerce retailer has continued to move forward with physical locations in the past two years. "Ultimately, the store was designed to enhance our overall brand experience, inviting customers in to touch, feel and see the high quality fabrications, latest innovations and newest designs, while making it as easy as possible for them to shop the way they like,” senior vice president of operations for fabletics, said in a statement. The 12 new stores will bring the brand’s retail locations to a total of 30 in the country.
Co-founded by Kate Hudson, the retail brand has gained over 1 million members through its digital platform. The expansion in the U.S. will help Fabletics continue to strategically place flagships, helping the overall growth of the company. The openings will take place in Frisco, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; Schaumburg, Illinois; Boulder, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon. Also, in July, Fabletics will open a second round of additional stores in California, Arizona, and New Jersey.
