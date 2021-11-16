Fabletics to open first UK store in London

The activewear brand Fabletics, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, is opening its first UK store on London’s Regent Street this month.

Described by the brand as an “experiential pop-up,” the store will integrate the brand’s digital roots with a technology-driven approach to offer an omnichannel experience. The Fabletics store will be equipped with the brand’s Omnisuite and Omnishop technology, designed to seamlessly link online and retail activity for VIP members and associates to create a frictionless shopping experience.

The OmniShop technology will allow customers and Fabletics VIP members to request a different size or colour, check stock, and engage in styling tips, all without leaving the fitting room. In addition, touchscreens with a simple style quiz will be displayed throughout the stores to help customers decide which styles best suit their needs and preferences. While iPod-based POS systems, powered by Omnisuite, will allow Fabletics associates to help customers shop the website and arrange for the free shipping of products directly to the customer’s doorstep.

The London store marks Fabletics 72nd worldwide and aims to enhance the customer experience by allowing consumers to “touch, feel and engage with the brand”. The store spans around 2,400 square feet across two floors and will offer size-inclusive ranges across its women and men’s collections.

Gerrit Müller, president international at TechStyle Fashion Group, said in a statement: “London is the ideal city to open our second European retail location. The UK is our top market in Europe, with some of our most passionate and loyal VIPs living in and around London.

“Our experiential pop-up shop will provide the best selection of Fabletics’ active-lifewear for both men and women, one-of-a-kind in-store experiences and outstanding customer service. We greatly look forward to continuing our European retail expansion and making our home for the next 14 months at one of London’s most iconic shopping destinations, Regent Street.”

The Fabletics Regent Street Store will launch with a soft opening on November 18, and a private VIP member shopping event on November 25, ahead of the official grand opening that will take place on November 26-28. There will be a 50 percent discount across all three days as well as one free pair of leggings or shorts for each of the first 100 customers. Each customer will also take home a limited edition ‘Hello London’ Fabletics tote bag, while supplies last.

Across the official grand opening, Fabletics will also be offering exclusive in-store classes hosted by leading London barre studio Define London. Classes will kickstart with a private session for Gold and Elite VIP Members on November 26, with the following classes on November 27 and 28 open to the public through Eventbrite.

Founded in 2013 by Hudson alongside co-founders Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler, Fabletics offers a fashion-house approach to activewear by fusing style-centric design with high-performance technology to evolve activewear beyond the gym, into everyday wear.

At the core of Fabletics is the brand’s flexible VIP membership, which offers exclusive benefits and advantages, such as receiving a 20-50 percent discount on all items, access to exclusive-to-members product drops, invitations to exclusive events, and full access to on-demand workouts on the Fabletics FIT app. Each month, VIP members can choose to ‘skip’ without charge or be charged a VIP member credit for 49 pounds, which unlocks the best value and can be redeemed for any outfit or item worth up to 80 pounds in-store or online.

The Fabletics VIP membership programme has more than 2 million members, and its collections are sold in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Denmark.