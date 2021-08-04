Fabric Trends for Spring/Summer 2022

Sensual and seductive, the key characteristics of the fabric trends for Summer 2022. Fabrics appeal to the senses through subtle sheen, three-dimensional techniques and intelligent hybrid materials. Floral prints hold the essence of exotic locations, awakening your longing for holidays and cocktails. Fabric blends crafted with artificial fibres, recycled lyocell and cupro are both supple and soft to the touch. New viscose blends that are environmentally friendly, traceable, and FSC quality, can fit easily into everyday looks without sacrificing elegance. With finishes and coatings that create a silky feel, garments gain the ability to gracefully flow with the contours of the body, making each movement sensual. Thanks to new techniques, many smooth jerseys, silky knits and durable fabrics are on the rise.

Hypnotising

Fabrics, leathers and accessories are enhanced by expressive decoration and subtle glitter that glimmers in the light. The play on these textures and embellishments are a must and leave plenty of room for imagination, evoking desire within.

- teasing glitters

- magical shine

- drenched daydreams

- transparency

Image: six fabrics that fit the trend Hypnotising. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy Kleur & Stijl

Image: accessories matching the trend Hypnotising. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy Kleur & Stijl

Image: six fabrics that fit the trend Hypnotising. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy of Kleur & Stijl

Surrealistic

A wide range of tactile, familiar or strange sensations. Materials radiate invitingly and give way when touched. It is a softness masterfully created. The use of iridescent and tie-dye effects produces gradient colours that look as if they have been faded by the sun. The feel of these vibrant transparent textures, which appear shimmery and fluid, creates an emotional experience.

- sensual fluidity

- gentle transparency

- cuddly sensations

- faded softness

Image: six fabrics that fit the Surrealistic trend. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy of Kleur & Stijl

Image: accessories matching the trend Surrealistic. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy of Kleur & Stijl

Exotic

Flowers play an essential role in this theme. Where flower prints were once small and graceful, they now encase materials in large, graphic floral designs. They can appear as painted effects, stamped images or appliques; anything is possible. The imagery of city landscapes and exotic locations is also refreshing, especially after a long period of travel restrictions.

- exotic colours

- handcrafted feeling

- flower power

- new horizons

Image: six fabrics that fit the Exotic trend. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy Kleur & Stijl

Image: accessories matching the trend Exotic. Image taken at Premiere Vision, courtesy of Kleur & Stijl

Colour palette SS22

The Summery colour palette is broad, featuring camel shades joyfully combined with a range of blues, lilacs, mints, reds, oranges and yellows. Colour combinations are muted, with pastel colours such as ´Digital Skin’ pink or ´Poly-Periwinkle’ violet and barely pigmented faux neutrals such as ´Salty’ grey and ´Pearl´ beige. These pastels fade into dim shades softened by sweet tones, such as acidic accents of ´Citrine’ yellow and ´Dizzy Menthol´ green.

Written by Carla van den Puttelaar, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Trade magazine Kleur&Stijl , the magazine for stylists who want to give their clients a unique experience and expand their knowledge.

This article was translated from Dutch.