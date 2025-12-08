Fanatics to oversee FIFA World Cup 2026 retail

Sports platform Fanatics has confirmed that it has secured the license to manage on-site retail for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The company said it will manage the in-venue retail operations for 104 matches across 39 days throughout Canada, Mexico and the US.

Alongside venue-based retail, Fanatics has further been tasked with establishing retail experiences at FIFA Fan Festival locations within host cities, where it will stock country and player apparel.

To do so, the company will work with brands and official merchandise partners to create a curation of fan gear for all involved nations. Fanatics said it would utilise its on-demand manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain to ensure rapid production and replenishment of core products.

This latest partnership, cited to be Fanatics’ most expansive on-site retail operation to date, builds on the company’s existing relationship with FIFA, having already operated the football organisation’s on-site retail across 12 venues for a prior event.

In a statement, Fanatics Commerce CEO, Andrew Low Ah Kee, said: “The FIFA World Cup 2026 presents an extraordinary opportunity to delight fans at the world’s biggest sporting event with our unique capabilities.

“We’re bringing together our expertise across event and physical retail operations, buying and merchandising, product creation, and rapid production to serve millions of fans in real time. This is exactly the kind of challenge our team loves—supporting the world's fans through the joy of sport.”