Farfetch gears up for debut technology and fashion event: FarfetchOS

London - Online luxury retailer Farfetch is eager to continue innovating the worlds of fashion and tech, which is why the company is set to host its first event this spring, FarfetchOS. Following its recent announcement that none other than Dame Natalie Massenet has Farfetch's team as Co-Chairman, comes news of the speaks and research partner set to speak at the luxury company's upcoming event on April 12, at the London Design Museum.

Key speakers for the debut event include William Shu, founder and CEO of food delivery app Deliveroo; William Kim, CEO of British high street brand AllSaints; and Maria McClay, the Industry Head of Fashion at Google. Together with other technology and fashion leaders, such as José Neves, Founder, Co-Chairman and CEO of Farfetch and Dame Natalie Massenet Co-Chairman of Farfetch, they aim to deliver thought-provoking discussions on ways in which disruptive innovation is influencing and forming the fashion industry and what the future of luxury retail may look like.

“We believe that the future of luxury fashion will involve the physical store and will be augmented by digital platforms, making a variety of unique, customer-focused experiences possible," commented José Neves, Founder, Co-Chairman and CEO. "FarfetchOS will host discussions that will delve deeper into this, and we are thrilled to announce some of the event speakers, together with our research partner Bain & Company who will explore this intersection of physical and digital retail.”

For its first innovation and fashion event, Farfetch has decided to partner with management consulting firm Bain & Company, who is the event's official research partner. During FarfetchOS, Claudia D’Arpizio and Federica Levato, both partners from Bain & Co. Luxury Practice will present new research which focuses on the ongoing changes taking place in the relationship between luxury fashion customer and technology while taking a look at the new patterns of communication and distribution this creates and share insights into the emerging behaviours of the Millennial customer.

In addition, Neves is also set to share details concerning its new concept "Store of The Future". This installation aims to show how retailers can place customers at the centre of the retail experience and using emerging technologies let them interact with customers in a new way both online and offline. "Whether capturing physical interactions in store or knowing the customer across all their channels, Store of the Future will enable brands and retailers to drive growth and champion innovation," said Farfetch in a statement. FarfetchOS is an industry event only.

