Fashion resale company Vestiaire Collective to allow customers to buy directly from vendors

As the resale market continues to grow, fashion resale company Vestiaire Collective—which provides a platform for its members to list and sell clothes to potential buyers—is introducing a new option for its customers, which will allow them to buy products directly from approved vendors. As a result, the French company will not be putting these products through its authentication process and buyers will save 10 EUR per purchase.

According to Fashion Network, Vestiaire Collective will have two new certifications, Recommended Vendor and Expert Vendor, as part of its new service in order to help buyers identify which sellers have a reliable history with authentic products. The new option, noted as Direct Delivery, will only apply to products that are available for 200 EUR and under among a selection of 2,000 labels.

The new service is currently available to all EU customers, with plans to extend to all Vestiaire Collective markets in 2020.