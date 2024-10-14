Fenwick opens UK’s largest beauty hall outside London

Department store chain Fenwick has opened the UK's largest beauty hall outside of London in its Newcastle store, spanning 26,000 square feet and featuring more than 160 brands.

The newly reimagined space aims to offer an innovative in-store shopping experience, featuring two new enlarged atriums, 56 foot of facade windows looking out onto Northumberland Street, over 1,600 square feet of terrazzo flooring, and a 50-foot-long fragrance bar.

Fenwick Newcastle beauty hall Credits: Fenwick

The beauty hall showcases make-up, skincare, contemporary and couture beauty, niche and prestige fragrance, hair, nails, brows and skincare services, housing 163 brands, including 38 fragrance brands.

The new design offers customers a “shopping experience to meet all their beauty needs,” with 23 new beauty counters and an innovative fragrance edit concept. There are also several city-exclusive brands within the space, such as Hourglass, Charlotte Tilbury and Le Labo, as well as regional exclusives, including Chantecaille, Guerlain's premium L'Art Matier Fragrances, the Orchidee Imperiale skincare range and Carolina Herrera make-up.

Fenwick Newcastle beauty hall Credits: Fenwick

Beyond products, the beauty hall also features a curated menu of pampering services, including manicures, blow-drys, brow shaping, lash extensions, facials and make-up appointments, and five beauty treatment rooms. Other services include bespoke wedding scent consultations and fragrance engraving.

Hazel Ayers, director of buying and merchandising at Fenwick, said in a statement: “We are proud to unveil the transformation of our Fenwick Newcastle Beauty Hall making it the UK's largest beauty hall outside of London. This has been 3 years in the making with absolute dedication to detail, working with brilliant beauty brand partners and my talented Fenwick team.

“The reimagined Beauty Hall demonstrates the continual evolution of the Fenwick in-store customer experience offering an unrivalled edit, innovative new products and brands, and expert beauty services. This evolution can be seen in all eight of our beauty halls in our stores nationwide. We look forward to welcoming customers in to experience these spaces and discover their new favourite beauty products at Fenwick."