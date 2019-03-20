Filippa K launches new “customer-focused” website

Contemporary Swedish fashion label Filippa K has launched a new brand website that offers an optimised and personalised shopping experience for its global audience, as part of its strategy to provide “a start of the art and customer-focused experience both off and online”.

The new-look website, which launched today, March 20, took the fashion brand five months to complete and will enable the label to “fully scale the business,” the company added, by allowing it to become a global e-commerce company offering its customers with a “seamless, world class buying experience”.

In comparison to the old site, the new web design has been optimised for e-commerce with a sharp focus on products and images as well as personalised recommendations, and has improved back office tools for managing the platform, explained the brand, including a new PIM system from inRiver that allows for streamlined product management with automated workflows for translations into local languages.

At the heart of the new look is allowing a global audience to engage with all the brand has to offer and to do this it is now available in more languages and currencies, they’ve added Swedish to the existing language options of English, Dutch and German, and the new site will also provide checkout in six currencies pounds, US dollars, euros, Swedish krona, Norwegian krone, and the Danish krone, and will ship to more than 70 countries.

For the transition, Filippa K has invested in EPiServer Digital Experience Cloud using the PWA frontend Avensia SCOPE, while Apptus eSales has been used for search, personalisation and recommendations.

Filippa K chief commercial officer, Mikael Björklund and chief technology officer Markus Lindberg, said in a statement: “We are very satisfied both with the technical solution, Episerver, and our solution provider Avensia. Both brands value and enable synergy, accelerating our brand while allowing us to also grow our own technical capacity internally.”

Images: courtesy of Filippa K