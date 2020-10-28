Flannels opens in Birmingham to kick start retail expansion plan

Luxury retailer Flannels, which has a portfolio of more than 40 locations, has opened its latest in Birmingham, alongside an announcement that it plans on opening 17 new stores by the end of 2021.

The Frasers Group-owned luxury chain said in a statement that a further two stores would open before the end of the year, with 15 more to come in 2021.

Michael Murray, head of elevation for Flannels, said: “After what has been a disruptive year in retail, we are really proud to be in a position to open new locations, including this new retail destination in Birmingham Fort. Our next generation of elevated stores offers customers the biggest brands in luxury fashion and contemporary streetwear all under one roof.

“Our commitment to retail spaces doesn’t stop here, Flannels is set to open another 2 locations before the end of the year. 2021 will see a huge investment to the high-street, with over 15 new stores set to open across the country.”

The locations for the new store openings have yet to be revealed.

The new Birmingham store, located in the Fort Shopping Park, spans 12,000 square foot and houses a carefully curated selection of men’s and women’s luxury designer clothing and accessories. Brands on offer include Balmain, Balenciaga, Off White and Alexander McQueen.

Much like the rest of the brand’s portfolio, the Birmingham store was designed by London and Miami-based designers Argent whose international projects include luxury residential, super yachts, private jets as well as upmarket retail.

Argent has adorned the space with bold prints contrasted with translucent and reflective materials for a “dynamic futuristic feel,” while marble and chevron oak timber flooring is used throughout to compliment the “linear, geometric feel of the store,” the retailer added.

The store also features the first Flannels Café and Bar.

Last year, Flannels opened a 10 million pound flagship store on London’s Oxford Street, as well as its largest store to date in Belfast’s Victoria Square.

