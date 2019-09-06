Flannels opens London flagship

Luxury British multi-brand retailer Flannels has opened an 18,000 square foot flagship boutique and concept space on London’s Oxford Street.

The new 10 million pound London flagship is the retailer’s 45th location in the UK and introduces a new design concept created by Italian studio Pconp, who have previously designed spaces for Gucci and Tom Ford, in partnership with artist Riccardo Previdi.

Inspired by the spirit of contemporary fashion and artistic references including Odillon Redon’s paintings, Pconp has created a dynamic and luxurious space devised to allow Flannels to “tell its story and the story of its brands,” explains the retailer in a statement.

The flagship spans four floors and houses a curated mix of men’s and women’s luxury designer clothing and accessories, featuring catwalk collections to the latest streetwear drops, from emerging designers and luxury’s biggest names including Balmain, Burberry, Ganni, Gucci, Off-White, Versace and Vetements.

The new store also has a unique concept floor that will host a range of services and experiences with permanent and guest collaborators and concessions, including exclusive customised sneakers by The Shoe Surgeon, curated watch edits by Watch Anish including brands such as Panerai, technology by Bang and Olufsen and luxury home accessories. In addition to this, exclusive product drops in collaboration with luxury labels will drop throughout the season, with the aim of offering shoppers truly unique products, only available at Flannels.

The dedicated concept space will house a changing line-up of immersive experiences and events, alongside interactive store elements including art installations, while on the exterior there is a three-storey curtain walling of 4K digital screens which will host W1Curates, one of the world’s biggest permanent digital public art installations, as the flagship aims to become a “theatrical retail destination” for London.

To launch the store, Flannels is partnering with American-based sneaker store, Flight Club, which has locations in New York and LA, to house the brand’s first-ever London-based retail space. Hosted on the second floor, the exclusive area will offer one-of-a-kind, rare and coveted trainers from the world’s biggest brands.

Flannels London Oxford Street will also debut the brand’s ‘Style and Collect’ service, enabling a luxury shopping experience on and offline by marrying the convenience of click and collect, with the store’s premium shopping environment. Shoppers can purchase online and have their order delivered to the London store, where their pieces will be ready to try on in its luxury changing suites, with assistance from the brand’s fashion advisors. Visitors will also have access to one to one appointments, providing edits of the latest collections tailored to each customer.

The flagship is housed on the site of what was once the Marquee Club, and Flannels have stated that they plan to continue the cultural legacy of the building through visual art and music. Street artist Alec Monopoly will be one of the first artists to partner with the brand and has created two custom pieces for the store, which he will finalise during an exclusive event at the London location. In addition to this, DJ nights will take place in-store every Thursday and Saturday, offering shoppers an opportunity to see some of the best established and up and coming DJs perform each week.

This significant investment is part of the business’ expansion strategy to create luxury retail experiences, spearheaded by the group’s head of elevation, Michael Murray, who has said that the retail group is set to add an additional 16 stores over the next year alone. Flannels has stated that they will be investing in disused locations to create thousands of jobs across the UK in towns including York, Chester and Solihull.

Flannels first opened in the north of England in 1976, the luxury retailer now has over 40 locations throughout the UK, which focus on the in-store experience alongside e-commerce to combine the “best of real-life shopping with the speed and ease of an online boutique”.

Images: courtesy of Flannels by theotzia.co.uk