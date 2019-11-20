Footlocker to join line-up at Touchwood

Footwear and apparel retailer Footlocker is set to open a new store at Touchwood shopping centre in Solihull in November.

The 3,000-square-foot store will stock the American brand’s latest and most popular selection of footwear, as well as products from leading brands including Adidas, Converse and Nike.

Guy Thomas, head of retail at Lendlease, commented on the signing: “As one of the key global players in the sportswear sector, and at the forefront of trainer culture, Foot Locker is set to be a strong addition to the footwear line-up at Touchwood. Foot Locker will strengthen the urban retail mix within the centre, and we look forward to welcoming the sports brand in November.”