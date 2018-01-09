Forever 21 to close only Irish store as it struggles in the UK

London - Forever 21 seems to have fallen out of favor as the fast-fashion retailer continues to struggle amidst weakening sales. Forever 21 is set to close its only store in Ireland following poor trading conditions, as it downsizes its UK store estate.

The US-retailer will be closing its only store in Dublin, Ireland in addition to its flagship store in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. In addition, Forever 21 will also be shutting down its downtown store in Vancouver, Canada, due to flagging sales. Recently filed accounts for Forever 21 Fashion Ireland Ltd indicate the retailer has set aside close to 11 million euros for the lease exit and redundancy costs, which combined with the 4.5 million euro loss recorded in the financial year which ended February 2016 has resulted in a 44 million euro loss.