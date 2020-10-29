Frasers Group to open ‘game-changing’ multi-brand store

Frasers Group has announced it is to open a ‘game changing’ multi-brand store in Portsmouth on Saturday as part of its ongoing elevation strategy.

The 51,000-square-foot space, situated in the Cascades Shopping centre, will be the group’s first to house a Sports Direct, USC, Evans, Game as well as a Belong Gaming Arena all under one roof.

The Sports Direct store will be the first of the chain to include a sustainability feature wall highlighting the current range of eco-friendly products on offer, as well as a range of inclusive mannequins.

“We are really proud to open a new retail destination in Portsmouth. Our next-generation stores offer customers the biggest brands in sportswear, sports equipment and fashion, all under one roof,” said Frasers Group head of elevation Michael Murray. “As we continue to grow throughout the UK, our ethos and commitment remains the same; we offer customers the biggest and best brands and unrivalled product choice.”

It comes amid a broader strategy by the Frasers Group, formerly known as Sports Direct, to become more upmarket. Frasers Group boss Mike Ashley has previously said he wants Frasers to become the “Harrods of the high street” and this year the group bought shares in Mulberry and Hugo Boss as part of the elevation strategy.

Murray continued: “This [new store] is a major part of Sports Direct’s brand elevation strategy that will see a huge investment in a number of new stores, while upgrading and improving existing ones across the UK. This is the strategic vision of the business as it aims to meet the demands of an ever more sophisticated consumer who is increasingly looking for only the very best brands and an enhanced shopping experience.”