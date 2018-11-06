French brand Maje to open flagship Regent Street store this month

French womenswear label Maje is set to open its London flagship store at 149-151 Regent Street on 9 November. The brand announced in August 2017 its plans to open a London store, but have only now given a date. The new 2,250 square feet store will be spread out over two floors and will include a private styling space for VIP customers.

“We opened our first store in London seven years ago,” said Judith Milgrom, founder and artistic director of Maje in a statement. “Today marks an important step for the maison, to be present in a location such as Regent Street, at the very heart of international fashion.”

Isabelle Guichot, chief executive officer of Maje, added: “[The store is] ideally located at the core of the city and visited by local clientele as much as by tourists from around the world, it is a strategic go-to address that gives Maje the opportunity to spread its Parisian DNA.”