Ganni to open first French flagships in Paris

Premium Danish brand Ganni has announced the opening of its two first free-standing stores in France, to be available in Paris during spring 2022.

The openings are part of the label’s global expansion and the continued development of its community in the French market, which the brand’s CEO, Andrea Baldo, said is key for Ganni.

In a release, Baldo stated: “Ganni has a loyal community in Paris and we have been investing the area throughout the past years via multiple channels, as well as creating a Parisian office and studio, so we are extremely excited to have two physical stores opening in such prominent locations.

Baldo added: “It’s a great opportunity for us to strengthen ties to our community and engage with them physically.”

A store in Marais is set to open on March 17 followed by a Saint-Honore location on March 24.

The flagships will join the brand’s 32 retail locations across Europe and the US, with the retailer already available in France via retail partners and an e-commerce platform.