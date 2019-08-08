Gap to open ’50 Years of Denim’ pop-up in London

Gap is set to celebrate 50 Years of Denim with an exclusive pop-up in London’s Soho throughout September, as part of the fashion retailer’s ‘It's Our Denim Now’ autumn campaign.

The pop-up will be located at 52 Brewer Street and will sell the limited edition 1969 Premium Denim collection that features "elevated pieces of today” with denim and namesake logo hoodies, shirts and jackets, alongside the Denim Through the Decades collection, which includes iconic styles from the 70's, 80's and 90's, updated with “on-trend modern details,” added Gap.

Launching on September 1, the store will be open from 10am-7pm throughout the month of September, and will also offer unique customisation offerings, including denim tattooing, hemming, and distressing.

"Fall is momentous for Gap as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and the new era of the brand," said Gap's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Alegra O’Hare in a statement. "With 'It's Our Denim Now' being my first major campaign, we wanted to make an impactful statement visually and celebrate Gap's heritage as a denim leader while cementing its future as a brand for all generations. This is only the beginning of what's to come.”

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Don and Doris Fisher, Gap has become an authority on American casual style, selling pieces that are designed to build the foundation of modern wardrobes – with denim, classic white shirts, and khaki. In 1987 the brand opened its first international store in London, and now has around 1,600 company-operated and franchise retail locations around the world.

Images: courtesy of Gap