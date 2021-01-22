Gen Z brand Antika lands in the UK

Tel Aviv-based Gen Z fashion brand Adika has entered the UK market.

The womenswear label, which sells footwear, bags, and accessories, started its story in 2011 exclusively as an e-commerce site selling fast-fashion streetwear.

Since then, the “TikTok first” brand, which has amassed a large following on the Gen Z social video platform, has opened 10 physical stores and expanded into North America with an international website and a flagship store in SoHo, New York.

“We are excited to expand the brand further internationally and bring our recipe for success with today’s Gen Z fashion to the UK. The company’s innovative development techniques and technological capabilities are tailored for fast fashion needs,” CEO Roy Hessel said in a statement.

“This allows us to bring forward the world’s leading trends on a weekly basis and translate them into fashion items coveted amongst the young and Gen Z crowds in the UK who devotedly follow all the latest word in the fashion world.”