Gieves & Hawkes launches shop-in-shop at Flannels

British luxury tailor Gieves & Hawkes has opened a concession within Flannels Leeds, bringing Savile Row to the North-East.

The 600-square-foot shop-in-shop is located on the second floor of Flannels, sitting alongside luxury brands, including Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Tom Ford, and has been designed to reflect the aesthetic of Gieves & Hawkes’ flagship store at Number 1 Savile Row in London.

Gieves & Hawkes shop-in-shop at Flannels Credits: Gieves & Hawkes

The space marks a retail first for the brand since its inception in 1771 and is a precursor to a broader regional expansion strategy to tap into a desire for craftsmanship, integrity, and authenticity outside of the capital.

The concession will allow Flannels customers access to the brand’s made-to-measure and spring/summer 2025 ready-to-wear collections from expert staff trained at the Gieves & Hawkes’ flagship in London.

Gieves & Hawkes shop-in-shop at Flannels Credits: Gieves & Hawkes

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, which owns Gieves & Hawkes and Flannels, said in a statement: “For centuries, Gieves & Hawkes has sourced tailoring fabrics from Yorkshire, making this opening in the heart of Leeds especially meaningful. Situated within the new Flannels flagship, this store-in-store enables Gieves to showcase its quintessentially British luxury house alongside some of the most desirable brands in the world.

“This new location offers Leeds consumers the opportunity to experience Gieves & Hawkes craftsmanship firsthand, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our in-house master tailors, combining heritage and modern elegance in a truly unique setting. This opening marks an important step forward in our growth and reflects our ongoing commitment to British luxury.”