Giorgio Armani opens boutique in Monte Carlo

The Armani Group has opened its first Giorgio Armani boutique in Monte Carlo, Monaco, located in the renowned building of the Hôtel Hermitage.

The concept of the boutique was personally developed by Giorgio Armani, in collaboration with his team of architects, confirmed the brand, and respects the Belle Époque-style architecture with the original lines of the façade.

Externally, the boutique features external windows edged in platinum metal, while inside, the luxury flooring in marble has a chequer pattern, with colours and veining coordinating with the silk wall upholstery and the light gold and light green ceiling.

The lighting has been based around the natural light that floods the space to create a “unique and sophisticated environment,” explained the brand, and to “enriching and enlivening the space” the platinum-coloured metal tables, forming part of the central display units have been designed to match the sitting areas from the Armani/Casa collection.

The store, houses Giorgio Armani women's clothing, accessories and fine jewellery, as well as the men’s range.

For the opening, two new styles of La Prima will be sold exclusively, a clutch and a shoulder bag, also available in a version with a chain, in exquisite leather.

Images: courtesy of Giorgio Armani by Beppe Raso