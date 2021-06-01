H&M closes Shanghai flagship

H&M has closed one of its Shanghai flagship stores on the Nanjing West Road. The store, which was open for ten years, was considered a key part of the brand’s retail strategy as it was on a high traffic shopping street.

According to a statement made to Chinese media, H&M closed this store due to the lease ending. H&M says they will continue to review locations as business develops in China.

Both Bloomberg and The New York Times have reported that landlords in China have forced the closure of H&M stores across the country after the controversy in late March regarding the company’s stance on using cotton sourced in China’s Xinjiang region. H&M products currently aren’t being sold on China’s top two e-commerce platforms, Tmall and JD.com.

It’s been a tough year for H&M. In addition to taking a hit last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, H&M also saw a 21 percent fall in sales for Q1 2021. The company is projected to close 250 stores this year.