H&M Germany launches virtual fitting room option in stores

Fast fashion retailer H&M will be implementing a virtual in-store fitting feature into a select number of its German stores, in a technology partnership with NeXR Technologies SE and its Berlin-based innovation lab H&Mbeyond.

Starting with a test phase of the application AvatarCloud Fashion, a Fusion 3 body scanner will be implemented into the stores allowing customers to virtually try on the retailer’s new collection. Customers will be granted a free virtual avatar, set with their exact body measurements in the scanners of the H&M stores, on which they can try around 30 items from the collection.

The feature was created in collaboration with NeXR and H&Mbeyond. to both provide an innovative retail experience and help analyse customer behaviour in relation to the technology. The H&Mbeyond. lab regularly develops and pilots new services relevant to the company on a global scale.

“We are very proud that H&Mbeyond. awarded us as a trusted partner in their innovation work immediately with the test operation in three of their major stores,” said Markus Peuler, managing director of NeXR Technologies SE, in a statement. “With our virtual fitting room solution for H&M Germany, we have reached another milestone in the roll-out of our products announced for the current financial year.

“We are confident that this cooperation will also enable us to make a long-term contribution to sustainability in the textile industry. That is a very important matter for us.”

The AvatarCloud app is currently available to download through the Apple Appstore and Google Play. Shoppers can try the feature from October 14 to November 6 at stores in Berlin and Hamburg. The feature can also be used from home and outside of store hours.