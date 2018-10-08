H&M opens its first store in Uruguay

Swedish fast fashion giant H&M is expanding its presence in Latin America. The brand unveiled its first store in Uruguay last Saturday. Located in the country's capital, Montevideo, the new shop was so highly anticipated that 1,000 customers queued in front of it, waiting for the doors to open.

“We have been waiting for this day a long time and the response from our customers in Uruguay was definitely worth the wait”, said Macy Alfaro, Country Manager Uruguay, in a statement published on H&M’s website.

A second H&M store in Montevideo is already in the works for 2019. It is set to be located at the Punta Carretas Shopping Mall.