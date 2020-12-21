H&M tests multi-brand recyclable paper packaging system

The H&M Group is rolling out a new paper packaging system across its brands to offer more sustainable packaging for online orders. This new system will serve as an alternative to methods that may increase plastic waste, utilizing materials that are both reusable and recyclable.

The company has started using bags made of certified paper to ship online orders for its Cos, Arket, Monki and Weekday brands, as well as select markets for H&M. These bags are all recyclable once opened. & Other Stories begin shipping online orders in recyclable paper-packaging in early 2021.

“We are introducing a type of packaging that is better for both the customer and the environment," commented Hanna Lumikero, the service owner responsible for the new packaging system at H&M Group.

She continued, "It is yet to be improved since we need to continue working on replacing the use of plastic throughout our logistics supply chain. But by introducing this new multi-brand packaging we are creating a huge impact by replacing the outer plastic with a paper solution. This is a small step on a long journey.”

Image: H&M Group