Hammerson introduces online ‘crowd checker’ feature

British property group Hammerson has launched a new online crowd checker feature on the websites of its various retail destinations to help shoppers beat the crowds.

The tool allows shoppers to monitor footfall levels in real time, something that could reassure consumers still cautious about visiting brick-and-mortar stores since lockdown was lifted.

Hammerson worked with retail technology partner Red Ant for the feature, which is currently live in Brent Cross, Cabot Circus and Westquay in the UK, and Les Terrasses du Port in Marseille in France.

The feature, which harnesses footfall analysis from retail intelligence provider ShopperTrak’s, displays one of four statuses: ‘Now is a great time to visit the centre’, ‘Now is a popular time to visit the centre’, ‘The centre is really popular right now. Allow extra time’, and ‘Centre closed. Plan when it’s best to visit’.

“We know that some customers are still a little nervous about visiting their favourite shops, and want to beat the crowds,” Kathryn Malloch, head of customer experience at Hammerson, said in a statement.

“We’re always looking at how we can make life easier and simpler for our customers, and Crowd Checker is a great example of that, as it enables shoppers to check how popular a destination is in live time before they visit, so they can plan their trip. Not only does it enable shoppers to avoid the queues, it also helps us to manage footfall, and to ensure our destinations are safe places to visit.”