House of Fraser takes its website offline

House of Fraser, which was acquired by Sports Direct last week, has taken its website offline. Visitors are greeted with the following message: “we’re currently working hard to make some improvements to the website. Don’t worry, we will be back up and running as soon as possible. While we’re otherwise occupied, check out our social channels”.

The decision to take the website down was taken after House of Fraser’s warehouse operator, XPO Logistics, paused the processing of orders due to a dispute over payments, according to British newspaper The Guardian. The newspaper adds that the retailers received many complaints from customers who had their deliveries delayed.

FashionUnited has contacted House of Fraser for comment, but the company hasn’t replied yet.

Image: screenshot of House of Fraser's website, taken on August 15, 2018