​Hunkemöller to expand in Switzerland with debut store opening

Dutch lingerie retailer Hunkemöller has set its sights dominating the European market. After successfully relaunching in the UK the lingerie chain is set to expand in Switzerland with the opening of its debut brick and mortar stores. Hunkemöller aims to open between 40 and 50 stores throughout the country over the next coming years.

"Now is the right time to conquer the Swiss market and open stores there," said the brand in a statement. The first store is set to open in Zurich, in mid-October 2017. The debut store opening will be followed on by an additional 3 store openings by the end of the year. Afterwards, the lingerie brand aims to open between 8 and 10 stores per year, in and around Zurich. The expansion follows on from the launch of Hunkemöller’s dedicated e-commerce platform in September 2016.

Hunkemöller sees Switzerland as one of the most stable and prosperous markets in Europe at the moment. "Switzerland is often seen as a relatively smaller market, but the high purchasing power makes it quite stable," added the brand. Hunkemöller reportedly has a strong reputation in the country and is currently searching for a country manager. In addition to expanding in Switzerland, the lingerie brand is examining expansion options in Norway, as well as the UK.

The lingerie brand counts more than 800 stores around the world and is busy increasing its store portfolio. Hunkemöller announced in June that it aimed to increase the number of stores in Spain for example.

Photo: Hunkemöller, via Facebook