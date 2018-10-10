Hush launches a series of pop-ups

Fashion and lifestyle brand Hush is launching a series of regional pop-ups in London and Leeds to celebrate its autumn/winter 2018 collection by offering its consumers a unique offline experience.

The pop-ups will feature the brand’s new styles, allowing consumers to try on pieces from the autumn/winter collection, as well as place orders online using iPads in-store, with London customer also able to leave with their items on the day.

The curated pop-ups will also include style talks, beauty workshops and an evening with top fashion influencers, as well as collaborative events with local businesses, such as yoga classes and sustainable food events.

Mandy Watkins, founder of Hush said in a statement: “We’re really excited to be going on the road this season to meet our existing customers and hopefully introduce lots of women across the country to our brand. The concept is all about taking the best of online offline - and we’re especially pleased to be working with local partners wherever we go to help deliver the lifestyle element that has always been such a big part of what we do.

“Ultimately, it’s about giving the customer what she wants where she wants it, so it will be interesting to speak to her to understand how best we can do that – but our experience so far with pop-ups, festivals and customer events suggests that high street retail isn’t dead, it just needs to be reimagined.”

The London pop-up on Elizabeth Street will run until November 24, while the Leeds pop-up in the Victoria Quarter will open on October 25 until November 3.

Hush has become known for its contemporary interpretation of classic shapes to create versatile capsule wardrobes. Its collections including daywear, nightwear, loungewear and accessories and new styles arrive on the brand’s website each month.

Image: Hush Facebook