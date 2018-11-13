In Picture: Philipp Plein's new sportswear line

Bad boy of the fashion world is launching a new line for sportswear, Philipp Plein Active. Dubbed as a line of 'functional luxury sportswear', it offers a full range of active equipment for both men and women.

The iconic skull and signature PP hexagon is featured heavily in the mostly monochromatic collection of black, white and grey, with the occasional accents of neon or reflective textiles. Gym apparel including sneakers, t-shirts, pants and leggings is offered, featuring breathable and anti-bacteria nylons with ribbing detailing and leather inserts.

Philip Plein Active is available in flagship stores worldwide, on the official e-commerce site, and selected multibrand retailers.

Photo Credit: Philipp Plein Active