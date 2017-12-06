In Pictures: Amazon's debut campaign for Iris & Lilly

London - Amazon Fashion Europe, the European fashion arm of US online giant, has unveiled its debut campaign for its in-house lingerie brand Iris & Lilly. The campaign, shot by acclaimed photographer Cass Bird, aims to celebrate authenticity and natural beauty.

The first campaign for the lingerie brand features Mia Kang, a model and professional Muay Thai fighter, who is also a close friend of the US photographer, in an intimate setting. The resulting photos aim to highlight the close bond between the two while linking the similarities between having a good friend and the best, supportive yet comfortable lingerie.

The new collection from the brand is currently available at Amazon.co.uk and includes more than 500 styles, ranging from delicate lace underwear to athleisure inspired pieces, in trendy colors such as soft pink, deep royal blue and classic black. Prices for the collection range from 2.99 pounds for a hipster brief to 15.99 for a lace bra.

Photos: Courtesy of Amazon Fashion