In Pictures: Another Tomorrow opens first flagship in New York

Eco-conscious brand Another Tomorrow has unveiled its first flagship store in SoHo, New York, marking a "significant milestone in the brand’s journey towards modeling a more resilient future for fashion”.

The luxury label said that the store intends to offer a “physical manifestation of the brand blueprint for the fashion of tomorrow”, housing in a 2,000 square foot space its latest seasonal collections, its Foundation edit and a curation of archival and resale pieces.

Another Tomorrow's New York flagship store. Credits: Another Tomorrow / Seth Caplan.

The interior itself further reflects Another Tomorrow’s sustainable efforts, having appointed professor of architecture and founder of the Yale Centre for Ecosystems in Architecture, Anna Dyson, to design the space.

Another Tomorrow's New York flagship store. Credits: Another Tomorrow / Seth Caplan.

Dyson set out to merge weaving mechanics with nature-inspired geometrics, creating a space that aims to be both structured and fluid, while representing both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary architecture.

The space will further offer in-store resale curation, building on Another Tomorrow’s Authenticated Resale programme initially launched in 2021. With this, the brand intends to extend the life of its pieces through unique Digital IDs, with the store to further enhance the programme by serving as a drop-off point for pre-loved items.

Another Tomorrow's New York flagship store. Credits: Another Tomorrow / Seth Caplan.

Speaking on the store, the brand said in a release: “In the heart of Soho, long-time enthusiasts of the mission-driven brand and newcomers alike will enjoy an in-person discovery of the latest pieces, and appreciate the unparalleled attention to detail in each cloth while experiencing the high touch service offered in the space.”

Another Tomorrow's New York flagship store. Credits: Another Tomorrow / Seth Caplan.

Another Tomorrow's New York flagship store. Credits: Another Tomorrow / Seth Caplan.