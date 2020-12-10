In pictures: Versace opens flasghip on New Bond Street

Versace has opened the doors of its new flagship store on London’s New Bond Street.

Spanning over 300 square meters, the three-story boutique is located at the heart of the capital’s luxury shopping hotspot and features the Italian label’s latest collections of women’s and men’s fashion.

Designed by renowned architect Gwenael Nicolas, the new boutique features white Venus marble shop windows, custom eucalyptus wood flooring, and seating areas decked out with plush carpets and soft velvet armchairs in blue and gold tones.

The luxury label’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections are showcased on white Namibia marble counters, while shoes are presented on blue calcite stone shelves.

“I have always loved London because it’s always been a step ahead of any other city. It was inclusive many years before inclusivity was even a thing, diverse long before it was a topic of conversation,” creative director Donatella Versace said in a statement.

“Its subcultures had such a strong authenticity to them, that they grew to become global trends. For so long, London has been the place to look at for creativity and new ideas. This is why it has had a special place in my heart for so long. Always looking beyond rules, always thinking outside the box.”