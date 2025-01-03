In Pictures: Zara opens upsized Liverpool One store

Inditex-owned Zara has unveiled an upsized flagship store in Liverpool One. The 42,000 square foot space is a 55 percent increase of its former capacity, and will now house a larger selection of menswear, womenswear and childrenswear across its two floors.

In a release, Liverpool One said the flagship places the “customer experience at the forefront”, and further adopts the brand’s “latest innovative technologies such as self-service payment facilities”.

Zara, Liverpool One. Credits: Liverpool One.

While for the shopping centre, Zara’s upsizing mirrors “all-time high” demand for retailers setting up shop in the location, for the brand, it comes as a part of Inditex’s wider investment plan spanning 2024/25.

Announced early last year, the 1.8 billion euro strategy outlined intentions to expand on the group’s logistics capabilities and promote sustainability qualities, alongside a store expansion plan to be carried out across its portfolio.

Zara, Liverpool One. Credits: Liverpool One.

While at the time, an upsizing of its Liverpool location had not been announced, it was revealed that Zara was to open a new store in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In Liverpool, meanwhile, the shopping centre welcomed a “milestone year for big-name signings” in 2024, with 2025 to be its “biggest year for openings yet”. A total of 22 brands have invested in their existing stores in the location, while a further 34 have newly committed to the site last year.