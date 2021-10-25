Instagram to let influencers create their own shops

Instagram’s affiliate marketing test will be adding a shoppable landing page for influencers. The news was reported by Business Insider.

Instagram users will slowly begin seeing a “View Shop” button on select influencers’ pages. Most influencers use affiliate links already to make commission on sales they drive for brands they are either partnered with or promoting. This marks the first time Instagram will have its own native affiliate program. Previously, influencers used platforms like LTK or ShopStyle Collective for these links.

The advantage to Instagram having a native affiliate program for influencers is that they can consolidate everything into one place to save fans clicking and searching. Users can search through the influencers’ shops similar to any e-commerce site by filtering for products, price, and sale items.