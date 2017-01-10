Intu reports festive footfall boost

Intu’s portfolio of regional shopping centres, which includes Lakeside in Essex and the Trafford Centre, has reported that footfall rose 1.1 percent compared to 2015 during the festive period.

The year-on-year increase in footfall was tracked from November 20, 2016 to January 2, 2017, taking into account Black Friday through to the first week of post-Christmas sales.

Intu said that footfall levels were “particularly strong”, peaking at an increase of 3.1 percent year-on-year, during the first week of sales post-Christmas, from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day.

David Fischel, Intu chief executive, said: “The growth in the numbers of people visiting our centres during the Christmas and sales period proves yet again the attraction of our prime regional centres. Customers are looking for retail destinations that offer the full package - the best brands, great places to eat and socialise and their perfect experience both at Christmas and all year round.

“With our focus on understanding and then delivering what customers want from their shopping experience, we put on a real festive treat for our customers, who combined their shopping with visits to Santa grottos, virtual reality experiences and enjoying the festive season with friends and family.”