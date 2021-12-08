Issue Twelve opens Christmas pop-up in London

British contemporary womenswear brand Issue Twelve, founded by Leah Chapman, the daughter of Tom and Ruth Chapman of MatchesFashion, has opened a pop-up in Marylebone Village.

Located at 32 - 34 New Cavendish Street, London, the pop-up will be open until Christmas and marks the brand’s first physical store following the label’s direct-to-consumer launch online in April 2021.

Commenting on the opening, Issue Twelve founder and creative director, Leah Chapman said in a statement: “I’m incredibly excited to be able to welcome my customer into the Issue Twelve world for the first time. As an online business I wanted to be able to showcase the culture and ethos of the brand and bring it to life. The journey of how each garment has been made and the quality of the fabrication is intrinsic to the brand. It needs to be touched and felt, there is a story behind every piece.”

Image: Issue Twelve

The pop-up showcases exclusive new styles, from a speckled wool tweed winter kilt to a double-breasted wool and recycled cashmere pea coat in chocolate brown, alongside new classic cashmere knits in gentle pops of colour and silk cashmere vests.

The retail space is also being used as an opportunity to highlight the brand’s quality and responsible practices, with Issue Twelve sharing the story of each item, from the origin of its fibre to the factory where it’s made, as part of its goal to be transparent.

The majority of the collection is made in London to minimise carbon footprint and Chapman has prioritised working with natural materials, such as certified GOTS fibres, virgin wool from responsible farms and deadstock yarn.

Image: Issue Twelve

Chapman added: “I knew from the beginning that I wanted to have transparency across the collection. I wanted to track and understand the production journey and supply chain and share that with our customers.

“The majority of our pieces are made in London and we work with local producers and experts to minimise our carbon footprint. We work with factories that only use renewable energy and natural materials, prioritising certified GOTS fibres, virgin wool from responsible farms and deadstock yarn. It’s definitely not been the easiest option but I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”