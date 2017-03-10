James Franco presents Zalando's new “Man Box“

That men are not particularly crazy about shopping is no secret, even or especially when shopping for their own clothes. German online retailer Zalando wants to make it easier for men to find their own style and buy the kind of clothes they like. Thus, the online retail giant has developed “Man Box“, a pre-selection of trendy clothes for men in five styles. Men only have to select the pieces they like - from the convenience of their own homes - and get them delivered. Shopping done.

“Our new campaign 'It’s a MAN BOX' demonstrates that Zalando is the place to go in terms of style not only for women but also for men. Men exhibit their very own shopping behaviour, which is why we don't tell them what to wear. We show them where to get their favourite brands and outfits; not more, not less,“ explained Carsten Hendrich, vice president, brand marketing at Zalando.

Zalando's “Man Box“ is about decisions rather than shopping

None other than US actor and James Franco is the face of Zalando's “Man Box“ campaign, in front of the camera as well as a producer. “James Franco's subtle humour corresponds to the self-image of the target group and encourages them to make their own decisions,“ added Hendrich.

“Men. We are creatures of habit. We like what we like. Do we like shopping? Hmm. We like tennis. We like cooking. Mmh. We like fishing. Because we don't shop. We decide“, sums up Franco men's preferences in the TV spot. Deciding to be well dressed in any situation while shopping as little as possible seems to be the aim of Zalando's “Man Box".

Those whose curiosity has been piqued can get a sneak peak of the TV spot and the five styles on www.zalando.co.uk/manbox: “On the road“ with denim and classic utility wear, “Streetlife“ with retro brands, “On form“ for dressed-down tailoring, “Gallery crowd“ with nordic lines and refined designs and “Lost weekends“ for military-inspired streetwear and bold layering. From 12th March, the spring summer 2017 campaign for men will be aired live in all Zalando markets.

Photo: Zalando