JD Sports and Nike expand connected rewards progams to the US

JD Sports has been named the first global retail partner for Nike’s Connected Membership program as the reward program expands to the US.

The extension follows on from JD’s successful launch of Nike’s reward program to the UK as its first European sports retail partner back in September 2022. Following the rollout of the Nike Connected Membership program, JD’s US customers will now have access to select Nike-member-only apparel and footwear when they connect their JD STATUS and Nike Membership accounts via the JD mobile app or website.

By connecting their Nike Membership and JD STATUS accounts, JD and Nike customers gain immediate access to reward bonuses, specially curated collections, early access to select Nike member products, and exclusive experiences and services. The expansion of the rewards program underlines JD’s market position in North America, as the British company aims to grow its business across the nation.

“Becoming Nike’s first global Connected Member partner strengthens our long-standing, strategic relationship with the brand,” said Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports, in a statement. “We want to redefine how brands and retailers work together to set a global standard for customer experience in our stores and across our digital channels – and this means making sure we find new ways to reward loyalty.”

“This partnership cements JD’s position as the leading global omnichannel retailer of sports fashion brands, providing our extremely brand-conscious customers with the products they want most across footwear and apparel. We want our customers to shop with JD knowing they are accessing the very best of what our partner brands have to offer, giving them the confidence that they are at the forefront of the trends shaping sports fashion.”

The announcement builds on the success of JD’s STATUS loyalty program in the US, where 5.1 million members earn points for benefits like STATUS Cash, exclusive access to new releases, and unique experiences. Rolled out to the UK in October 2023, the JD’s STATUS program is now expanding across Europe.