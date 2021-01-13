John Lewis launches new virtual experiences for shoppers during lockdown

John Lewis and Waitrose have launched over 100 virtual services and experiences “to entertain the nation while we are stuck indoors for the third national lockdown”.

New virtual classes, events and experiences offered by the British retail giant include sewing machine classes for beginners, expert styling advice “on how to dress for the perfect Zoom date”, and advice on upgrading your workout wardrobe.

“We know it might not be the start of the year that any of us planned but our expert partners have worked really hard to put together a range of virtual experiences which aim to entertain, motivate, educate and inspire our customers in the coming weeks,” said John Lewis customer director Claire Pointon.

“Whether you’re looking for inspiration to keep the kids busy, help tidying the home you’re now spending a lot more time in, planning an upgrade to your workout wardrobe or tips on preparing a baby’s nursery, we’ve got over 100 virtual services and experiences available to choose from.”