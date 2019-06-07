Kate Spade enters fragrance licensing agreement with Inter Parfums

Kate Spade New York and Interparfums SA have joined for an 11-year licensing agreement, according to a statement released by Interparfums SA's parent company, Inter Parfums, Inc.

“Fragrance is an aspirational category and the perfect way for our customer to discover the joy and femininity our brand is known for," said Anna Baskt, CEO and brand president of Kate Spade New York in a statement.

The exclusive license agreement allows Interfarms to create, produce and distribute new Kate Spade perfumes and fragrance products internationally. Interparfums will distribute the products throughout department stores, specialty stores, duty-free shops and Kate Spade retail locations as of Fall 2020.

“The Kate Spade brand’s youthful, colorful spirit and touch of humor give it a unique and entirely new position within our portfolio which will allow us to develop very creative projects closely aligned with the image conveyed by Nicola Glass, its Creative Director," said Jean Madar, chairman and CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc.

"With strong positions in the United States and South America as well as a presence in Asia, we are convinced in its potential as an international brand.”