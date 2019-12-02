Kate Spade to open pop-up in Liverpool

Kate Spade New York is launching the brand’s only dedicated pop-up in the UK, in time for Christmas, in Liverpool, marking the luxury label’s first boutique outside of London and Scotland.

Opening on December 6, the 2,625 square foot pop-up on Peter’s Lane, Liverpool One, will house the brand’s collection of handbags, attire, shoes, jewellery, homeware and tech accessories.

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said on the signing in a statement: “Peter’s Lane is now well-established and curated hub for global luxury names, which is reflected by this Kate Spade New York signing. This is the latest in a series of premium retailers to seek out the destination, including Rox Jewellers boutique and Mint Velvet.

“The pop-up store will add to the festive atmosphere we are creating throughout the destination and give visitors another reason to love Liverpool One.”

Nicola Glass, creative director of Kate Spade New York, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be unveiling our new shop at Liverpool One, our brand and everything we make are a celebration of women—their personal style, confidence and realness.

“I’ve seen so much opportunity to evolve the brand since I started, and for me this new retail vision that customers will see reflected in this pop-up, is a much more modern expression of our original DNA and personality. We’re excited to be sharing our vision of optimistic femininity with Liverpool shopper, just in time for the holiday season.”

Images: courtesy of Kate Spade New York