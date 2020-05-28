Fashionunited
 
RETAIL

Klarna and Timberland announce a new partnership

Robyn Turk
|

Timberland is offering shoppers the option to purchase now and pay later with the help of Klarna. A leading global payments and shopping provider, Klarna's service allows its retail partners to institute a flexible payment solution.

Shoppers on Timberland's U.S. e-commerce site can opt to pay for their purchases in four equal installments, adding convenience to their shopping and increasing their spending power. The payments are interest-free.

“We’re constantly exploring innovative ways to offer our customers the best possible shopping experience,” said Kate Kibler, VP of digital for Timberland North America, in a press release. “By partnering with Klarna, we’re providing our online shoppers with the flexible payment options they’re looking for to shop for the items they want.”
