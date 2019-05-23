Klarna announces first UK immersive pop-up

Payment provider Klarna is to host an experiential retail pop-up in Covent Garden, London next month to show retailers how building a positive “play-area” for shoppers can “inject new life” into bricks and mortar outlets.

The pop-up on Short Gardens, Covent Garden will be open from June 5-12 and will showcase how new opportunities, such as offering events can be created for pure-play digital brands to get “hands-on with customers” and create even closer engagement.

On a statement, Klarna teased: “When is a retail store not a store? When it’s a party-space, a gym class, a catwalk, a VIP meet-and-greet and even a beauty salon!”

The double storey immersive pop-up will showcase a mix of fashion, beauty, sports, interiors and technology, featuring lots of brands and products, previously only available online. Brands set to be highlighted include Asos, Beauty Bay, Cambridge Satchel Company, Finery, Schuh, Ego, Public Desire, Swoon and Fashercise .

The pop-up will be designed to be a “visual feast for the eyes,” added Klarna, with “quirky, cool and amusing displays” that will bring the digital shopping experience to life. The aim it states is to mix well-known brands with “hidden gems” as they say that is the “joy of shopping”.

Payment provider to host experiential retail pop-up in London in June

Explaining the pop-up rationale, Luke Griffiths, general manager of Klarna UK, said: “Anyone who knows Klarna, knows we like to do things differently. Whilst we believe payments should be smoooth, we also believe the overall shopping experience should be inspiring so consumers can put together creative looks that are fun and affordable.

“With retailers facing increasing pressure to acquire, retain and convert customers, we wanted to show how creating positive consumer experiences is the real secret to success and building loyalty. Happy and engaged visitors will come back, bring their friends and share their experience through social. We’re delighted to be able to create this unique and collaborative space, bringing together some really cool brands to demonstrate what’s possible with a little imagination and lots of passion!”

As well as selling products, the pop-up will also feature a “journey of discovery” daily schedule of events, including styling sessions, masterclasses, DJ sets, and competitions. For instance, Beauty Bay will be offering free beauty treatments, while Asos will be hosting fashion and styling masterclasses, and Fashercise will be hosting a yoga class.

The Klarna pop-up will be open to the public from June 5 – 12 at 9-11 Shorts Gardens, Covent Garden, London.

Images: courtesy of Klarna