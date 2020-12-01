Kohl's and Sephora announce long-term retail partnership

Kohl's and Sephora have partnered in a strategic, long-term agreement that will bring Sephora's beauty offerings to Kohl's retail channels. This will bring together Kohl's expansive reach with Sephora's prestige service within the beauty industry, and marks an " era of elevated beauty at Kohl's," as the retailer states in a press release.

The two parties will bring together omnichannel retail offerings, officially launching to consumers in 2021. Sephora's beauty selection will launch first through the Kohl's e-commerce site, followed by 200 "Sephora at Kohl's" locations that will open in fall 2021. The companies expect at least 850 of these locations by 2023.

Jean-André Rougeot, President & CEO of Sephora Americas, said that the partnership is "an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term," and that it "will be built on expanding our complementary reach and scale in-store and online, creating customer-centric, prestige experiences, collaborating on new innovations, and living our shared values.”

“The Kohl's and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl's from the top global name in beauty,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, commented. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country."

Image: Kohl's