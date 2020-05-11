Kohl's announces phased approach for store reopenings

American retailer Kohl’s reopened stores in four states last week before opening stores in ten more states today, as part of its new phased approach at reopenings across the country.

The all stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana and Texas, as well as the majority of its stores in Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah are currently open.

All stores will implement enhanced health and safety practices to best accommodate customers and associates. These measures include, limited store hours, social distancing, elevated cleaning procedures and a new returns process.

Kohl's will continue to offer a limited-contact drive up service, which it began in early April. This allows customers to pick up online orders from local stores without leaving their vehicles.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl's customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers."